Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Buys 77,517 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton purchased 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,890,573.17.

Shares of BSX stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. 314,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

