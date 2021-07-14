Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DGICA opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

