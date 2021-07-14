Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys 342,589 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,519.11.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

