Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher acquired 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,333.07.

Shares of TSE:TML remained flat at $C$0.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,098. The company has a market cap of C$108.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases that cover approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

