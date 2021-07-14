Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

