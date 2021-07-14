Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00.
Shares of NYSE ABMD opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.
About Abiomed
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.