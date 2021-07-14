Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 2,522 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30.

On Monday, June 7th, David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. 449,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $35,969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $7,447,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,175.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

