Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 5,032 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 449,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $35,969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $7,447,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1,175.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

