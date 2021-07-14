Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00.

NYSE:MDRX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

