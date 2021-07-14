Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $940,000.00.

Douglas Charles Maclellan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $832,000.00.

NYSE ABML opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. American Battery Metals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

