Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00.

NYSE:AXNX opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

