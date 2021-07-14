Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rinda Sama sold 2,362 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $141,979.82.

AXNX opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $68.19.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

