Insider Selling: Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,972,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,781.36.

CVE EAS traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.16. 136,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16. Baru Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.

About Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

