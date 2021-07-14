Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 1,936 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. 444,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,675. The company has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

