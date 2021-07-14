Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$12,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,792 shares in the company, valued at C$6,744,348.80.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total transaction of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

