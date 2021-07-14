Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CFO Sells 3,191 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $324,524.70.

Cardlytics stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

