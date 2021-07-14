Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $120,920.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 33,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

