Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells 54,382 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CODA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,617. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.
About Coda Octopus Group
