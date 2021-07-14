Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells 54,382 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CODA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,617. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

