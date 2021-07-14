Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,713 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 143,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

