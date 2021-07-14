Insider Selling: Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DMS shares. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

