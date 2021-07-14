Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOCU stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,373. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

