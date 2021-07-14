Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DOCU stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,373. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
