Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Director Sells 54,964 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 54,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $14,284,044.32.

Shares of NYSE DOCU opened at $283.68 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

