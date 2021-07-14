Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CEO Sells 17,200 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

