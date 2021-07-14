Insider Selling: Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (NYSE:GDMK) CEO Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (NYSE:GDMK) CEO Paul Adler sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

NYSE:GDMK opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Get Global Diversified Marketing Group alerts:

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.