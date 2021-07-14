Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $1,202,700.00.

Shares of GSHD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

