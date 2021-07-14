Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Sells 119,587 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53.
LESL stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.
About Leslie’s
