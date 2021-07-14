Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Sells 119,587 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53.

LESL stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

