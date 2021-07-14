Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $998,646.00.
MRNA stock opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70.
Moderna Company Profile
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.