Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $998,646.00.

MRNA stock opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.