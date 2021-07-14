Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00.

NDSN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.63. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,424. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.