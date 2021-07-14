Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00.
Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,944. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.
About NV5 Global
