Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,944. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

