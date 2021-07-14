Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) CEO Sells 30,558 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 30,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $335,221.26.

OCGN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 181,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,801,398. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

