Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CEO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.