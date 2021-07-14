Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $577.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

