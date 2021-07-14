Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Director Sells 273,650 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 273,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $12,385,399.00.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

