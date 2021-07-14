Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Director Sells 273,650 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 273,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $12,385,399.00.
Shares of RPRX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.