Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $146,052.06.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,651,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.