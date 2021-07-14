Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $146,052.06.
David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71.
Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,651,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
