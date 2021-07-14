Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Major Shareholder Sells 207,106 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $623,389.06. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SMAR stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.