Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 17,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,051. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

