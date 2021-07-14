Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Lovesac alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $955.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.