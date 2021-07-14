Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.
Shares of LOVE stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $955.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51.
Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
