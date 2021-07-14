Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00.
Shares of NYSE WSFS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18.
About WSFS Financial
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.