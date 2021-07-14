Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 750,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,351. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in YETI by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

