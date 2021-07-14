Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Sells $11,299,688.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.80, for a total transaction of $11,299,688.40.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total value of $5,081,500.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.62 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zebra Technologies (NYSE:ZBRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.