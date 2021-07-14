Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,994. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

