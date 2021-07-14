Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74.
ZNTL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,994. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
