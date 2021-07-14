Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CEO Sells 96,154 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 96,154 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total transaction of $35,996,211.44.
ZM stock opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.
About Zoom Video Communications
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.