Insured Finance Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $38,882.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.74 or 1.00356173 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,942,025 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.