Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,964 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,029% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.
Shares of SOHU stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.71.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
