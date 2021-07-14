Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,964 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,029% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.