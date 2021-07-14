Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.58 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

