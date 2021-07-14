IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.75 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $74.75 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,747,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,821,483 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

