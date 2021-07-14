iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,051.96 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $1,000,051.96.
Shares of IRBT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,476. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.
iRobot Company Profile
Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.