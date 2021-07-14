Iron Spark I Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 19th

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Iron Spark I stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

