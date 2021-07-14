iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.