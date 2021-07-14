iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

